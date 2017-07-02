Harper homers twice, Scherzer dominates as Nats beat Cards

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Pham (28) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run as Washington Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryce Harper homered twice against Carlos Martinez, Max Scherzer struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday night.

Harper also doubled and had four RBIs to pace Washington, which snapped a three-game skid and had lost five of seven.

The Cardinals had won four straight and six of seven overall, including series victories over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Nationals.

Scherzer (10-5) allowed two hits and two walks while lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.94. Scherzer's double-digit strikeout performance was his 10th this season and 59th of his career.

Martinez (6-7) entered the game ranked fourth in the NL in ERA but allowed five runs in five innings.

