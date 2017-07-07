Infield pop-up turns into crazy play for Cardinals minor leaguer

Screengrab of a crazy play in the Springfield Cardinals game on July 6. (Photo: Screengrab of Springfield Redbirds video, Custom)

What should have been a routine pop-up in a Springfield Redbirds game was anything but routine Thursday night.

With the Memphis Redbirds trailing the Midland RockHounds 1-0 in the seventh inning, Cardinals prospect Randy Arozarena stepped in to lead off the inning.

Arozarena popped the 2-1 pitch into the air above the pitcher's mound then hustled down the first-base line. As RockHounds infielders converged on the pop-up that should have been a can of corn, a miscommunication allowed the ball to land between them.

Hustling all the way, Arozarena headed for second. With all the infielders huddled around the ball, no one was covering third, so Arozarena rounded second and slid safely into third.

Watch the video here:

Arozarena eventually scored on an RBI double by Magneuris Sierra to tie the game. The Redbirds would go on to win on a walk-off home run by catcher Andrew Knizner.

If you were wondering what other familiar faces were in the game last night, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong made his second start of a rehab stint in Springfield. He had one walk in three at-bats. In his first game with the team, he was 2-3 with a run scored.

