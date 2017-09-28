"It freakin' sucks" says one Cardinal while watching Cubs celebrate

Chicago Cubs poses for a picture on the St. Louis Cardinals pitching mound after the Cubs defeated the Cardinals and clinched the NL Central Division at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Busch Stadium) It was a new experience for most of this St. Louis Cardinals roster–watching a different team celebrate on their home field.

“It freakin’ sucks,” summed up Michael Wacha. “You never want to see anybody celebrating on your own field. It’s not a very good feeling.”

It was the first time since 2009 (LAD) that a visiting team clinched a playoff spot at Busch Stadium.

Staked to a 1-0 lead when a Paul DeJong single drove in Jedd Gyorko from second, Wacha kept the celebration in check–holding the Cubs to just two hits while striking out 8 batters on only 60 pitches.

“I definitely had my fastball command there early on and was getting some quick outs,” he said. But that changed in the 7th inning as he was unable to retire a batter and gave up five runs.

“Leaving balls out over the middle of the plate,” said Wacha. “It was very unlike any of the previous innings. Just wasn’t getting balls into lefties and away from righties. Leaving balls out over the middle and up in the zone.”

Most of the Cardinals dugout filed back into the clubhouse rather than remain and watch the Cubs celebration.

“I didn’t watch,” commented Mike Matheny. “Came in here and–usually that’s when we don’t have any games left to play. Came in, we’re getting ready for tomorrow.”

“We’ve been in the playoffs, I would watch but that’s because our season is over. Our season’s not over.”

The Cardinals now trail Colorado by 3.5 games in the NL Wild Card. The Rockies are off on Thursday, but need just one win to eliminate St. Louis from any postseason hopes.

© 2017 KSDK-TV