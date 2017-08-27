Jedd Gyorko, injured running bases, heads to DL

Jedd Gyorko (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. First baseman Luke Voit has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) and will be active for this afternoon’s game vs. Tampa Bay.

Gyorko, 29, left Saturday night’s game while running the bases in the 8th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Playing in 114 games this season, Gyorko was batting .272 with 18 home runs and a team-leading 64 RBI as the Cardinals regular third baseman.

Voit, 26, played in 43 Major League games earlier this season batting .253 with three home runs and 13 RBI. He was originally purchased by the Cardinals from Memphis on June 25 and was subsequently optioned on August 21. He batted .327 with 13 HR and 50 RBI over 74 minor league games in the Pacific Coast League.



