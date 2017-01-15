Kolten Wong is a man on a mission.

Out of all the players to walk into the media room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sunday, second baseman Kolten Wong was easily the most blunt about what has to happen in 2017. He was fired up and very candid about a 2016 season that represented a "wakeup call" for the young player.

After years of going into camp expecting to leadoff or hit 20 home runs, Wong isn't making any assumptions in 2017. I asked him if he is simplifying his approach, and Wong instantly agreed that was the approach he took into the winter. He is throwing out the existing traps he seems to have sprung on himself and going into the New Year fresh. As George Carlin would say, stop living in the past. Wong is taking that advice to heart.

He doesn't think second base belongs to him either, because that may have hindered him last year. Again, assumptions. "I'm not going in thinking I am the second baseman. I want to earn it this year." All bets are off for Kolten.

When asked if there was a chip on his shoulder, Wong corrected the writer. He said it was more like a block. If there is a guy who would like spring training to start right this minute, it's Wong. He's on the edge of his seat.

He took a step back in 2016 at the plate. While his defense remained steady, Wong's OPS hasn't been great since the middle of 2015, which was the first time he saw consistent playing time. He started 31 consecutive games in 2015, and it may have heightened expectations or changed his approach going into 2016. He sounded like he wanted to toss all of that off the table this year.

Wong described getting "punched in the mouth" in 2016, but he learned from it. While not disrespecting current Memphis Redbirds, he admitted that both Randal Grichuk and himself knew al along they weren't made for that place. Sometimes, a chip(or block) on the shoulder can help a player ascend to greater things. Or it could be a weakness. Wong will define that situation.

Here's the great thing about baseball. Every year promises something different. It's a new beginning, whether you like it or not. For St. Louis Cardinal second baseman Kolten Wong, it's a new chapter in a book that is about to get real interesting.

One thing is for certain. Wong has enough fire for four players. Here's to the hope that he can produce like one great one.

