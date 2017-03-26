Buffa: Kolten Wong doesn't want to waste his time or the Cardinals money

Feb 27, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) works out before their spring training game at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

From the moment he landed in St. Louis to this weekend where St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong made some bold comments to St. Louis Post Dispatch scribe Ben Frederickson, the 26-year-old second baseman has shown the ambition and will of a freight train heading towards a certain location.

Wong's charisma and honesty at every juncture is a weapon, and not something to object to, but how does that translate to the field is the $5-million question. He carries lofty goals for himself, but will those goals ever have the chance to be realized in St. Louis? 2017 will certainly draw a fine picture.

When I asked Kolten Wong about his offseason approach to the upcoming 2017 season, he sounded like a baseball player who knew what his value was, but had to reload it for others to see. Wong was done making assumptions about what he could do, and was ready to prove the five-year contract worth $25 million wasn't a berserk maneuver by the Cardinals. Wong considered the 2016 season — where he struggled to produce the hitting production of his first two seasons — to be a "wakeup call".

After initially coming off to Frederickson like a man who either wanted to start or be traded, Wong reassessed his position in the updated column linked above. This is common practice for athletes and journalist interactions; a party gets an initial take, but sometimes a reloaded perspective is provided later. Wong doesn't want to sound like a kid at the dinner table who wants to sit in a certain spot, but merely a driven individual desperately trying to prove his worth.

Just don't mention the word 'platoon' to the second baseman. Wong elaborated on his initial comments to Frederickson, "When that came off, obviously I kind of blew off the top a little bit. Just because I've put in the work this offseason offensively, defensively, offensively, trying to figure out my swing." Cardinals scribe and TV journalist Tara Wellman had a great rebound point to make out of Wong's quotes:

I don't think this is out of line at all. I'd be more uncomfortable if he was cool w/ his job being given away. https://t.co/4eEbZwUNs0 pic.twitter.com/vxfqKICnPm — Tara Wellman (@tarawellman) March 26, 2017

Let's consider this for a minute: would you rather Wong say he will accept wherever the Cards need him, or do you want the man to bring fiery optimism with his words? Hearing the former from a career platoon player like Greg Garcia would be more acceptable than Wong, because the salary and expectations for the two players are vastly different. Garcia is going to fill in when needed, come off the bench, do what is desired, but doesn't expect to start or wear a different uniform next season. While bold, Wong's comments aren't surprising.

Here's the meat and potatoes of the Wong story: second base isn't his to own and 2017 is a make or break season for him to see the full time job in St. Louis. While 2016 was a flip of the switch, what does 2017 have to offer for a player like Wong, who hasn't produced consistent power since the middle of the 2015 season?

Let me repeat what I just said: Wong's power hasn't been around in a consistent fashion since mid-2015. After a first half in 2015 where Wong's OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) was .777, the second half saw it dip to .614. In 2017, Wong's OPS finished at .682. However, Wong found a great stroke in July playing in 24 games and accumulating 67 plate appearances, and his OPS was .814. But the consistency hasn't been found since June of 2015. Is that Wong's career at the plate in a nutshell? Inconsistent and talented, but always nowhere near scratching the surface of his talent.

Up until this spring, Mike Matheny and John Mozeliak have experienced different thought processes with Wong. Matheny guaranteed nothing to Wong while Mozeliak wanted the kid to be a full fledged starter. Mozeliak's comments this spring have made clear that Wong's solid defense isn't enough to pencil him in this spring. While Wong saved his pitcher runs on defense, he has to show more pop at the plate, or more consistency.

Consistency. Potential. Drive. They all sound great if they come together with Wong.

Kolten Wong doesn't want to waste his time or the Cardinals' money this season, but he has to earn the at-bats. As I wrote last August, playing time isn't guaranteed to Wong anymore. It isn't 2015, where Wong had Memphis hands waiting behind his position for occasional work. Jedd Gyorko was brought in to help because the Cardinals aren't sure what Wong or Jhonny Peralta will be in the future. He is a safety valve who happened to crank 30 home runs last year, and won't ride the pine behind a slumping Wong.

If you ask me, the most polarizing player this season will be Wong and what he can do with less than full time status. Don't get me started on a shoulder injury that he suffered last August in Wrigley playing the outfield, because that is a whole other can of unknown.

For now, Wong has to hit more, earn his time, and let his play on the field dictate his future. There's nothing wrong with answering a question with blunt flavor — as long as you match the flavor on the field.

