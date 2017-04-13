Lou Brock undergoing treatment for blood, bone cancer

St. Louis Cardinal former player Lou Brock in attendance for the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock is undergoing treatment for blood and bone cancer, the team said Thursday.

In a press release, the St. Louis Cardinals said Brock has been undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma and was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.

"Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community," Brock said in the release. "We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future."

Multiple Myeloma is a cancer formed by malignant plasma cells, according to the American Cancer Center.

The release said Brock will miss an event at Busch Stadium on April 25.

