Lou Brock undergoing treatment for blood, bone cancer

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock is undergoing treatment for blood and bone cancer, the team said Thursday.
In a press release, the St. Louis Cardinals said Brock has been undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma and was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.
"Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community," Brock said in the release. "We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future."
Multiple Myeloma is a cancer formed by malignant plasma cells, according to the American Cancer Center.
The release said Brock will miss an event at Busch Stadium on April 25.
