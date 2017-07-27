Martinez's grand slam lifts Diamondbacks past Cardinals 4-0

Jul 27, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Luke Weaver (62) pitches during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks won their third game out of four, improved to 59-43 and snapped the Cardinals' three-game winning streak.

Godley (4-4) reversed a trend of two poor outings, in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings, with the best performance of his 14-start career. Only three Cardinals advanced into scoring position as Godley struck out seven.

Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney each pitched an inning in relief for the Diamondbacks, who had their first shutout since May 30 at Pittsburgh.

Martinez's blast, his fourth homer as a Diamondback in four days and 20th overall, gave Arizona a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was the fourth grand slam of his career for Martinez, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 18.

Paul Goldschmidt had two singles, walked and scored on the grand slam.

With the loss the Cardinals, who were shut out for the first time since May 26 at Colorado, missed the opportunity to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 2. St. Louis fell to 50-52.

Cardinals starter Luke Weaver (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after Adam Wainwright (back) was placed on the disabled list, was burned by two walks immediately in front of the Martinez grand slam, which were the only runs he gave up in his five innings.

Paul DeJong was the only Cardinal to reach safely more than once, with two singles and a walk. DeJong extended his hitting streak to seven games and is hitting .379 (11 for 29) with four homers and seven RBIs during that span.

WEB GEMS

Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb made an over the shoulder basket catch on Randal Grichuk's foul ball a step before his momentum took him over the wall and into the stands in the fourth inning. Lamb was not injured and stayed in the game.

Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong ranged far into right field to make his own over the shoulder basket catch on Chris Iannetta's pop up in the seventh.

MOTHER NATURE

The start of the game was delayed for 62 minutes by rain.

TRAINING ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 10-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for minor league C John Ryan Murphy, who acquired in a trade with Minnesota.

Cardinals: OF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) went 0 for 3 in the first of four scheduled rehab assignments at Single-A Peoria.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.15 ERA) is fourth in the National League with 149 strikeouts. In nine road starts (eight quality) he is 5-1 with a 1.51 ERA.

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (7-4, 3.93 ERA) has a 2.20 ERA in his last five starts. He is 0-1 with a 4.37 ERA in four career starts against Arizona.

