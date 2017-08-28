Matt Carpenter pledges to donate $10,000 to Houston for every home run he hits

Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at Busch Stadium on June 13, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter wants to help.

Carpenter said on Twitter, he’ll donate $10,000 for every home run he hits to help aid the relief efforts in Houston.

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

“My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey,” Carpenter said.

Adam Wainwright announced he'll match Carpenter's donation.

Because @UncleCharlie50 is a stud in every sense of the word..he has pledged to match the 10,000 for each Homerun I hit #prayingforHouston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Carpenter is a Texas native and went to college at TCU.

