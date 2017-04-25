Matt Carpenter suspended 1 game after making contact with umpire

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny restrains first baseman Matt Carpenter (13) after home plate umpire John Tumpane ejected Carpenter after a called third strike in th seventh inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Benny Sieu, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter was suspended for Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays for making contact with an umpire during an argument in Sunday's game.

Carpenter was in the lineup for the Cards when it was posted a little after 3 Tuesday afternoon, but was removed when word of the suspension came down.

Revised lineup as Matt Carpenter will serve suspension tonight #STLCards pic.twitter.com/BeZZUGWBwr — Brian Stull (@StullySTL) April 25, 2017

Matt Adams will play first base in his place. The batting order was shuffled to accommodate the change.

The Cardinals(9-10) and Blue Jays(5-14) will look to keep their strong play going at 7:15 with Michael Wacha facing off with Marco Estrada. The Cardinals have won six of their last seven games, while the Blue Jays have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Carpenter bumped home plate umpire John Tumpane after a called third strike in the eighth inning.

