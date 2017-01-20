Matt Carpenter takes kids on a shopping spree

Matt Carpenter with kids at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Opening day is still months away, but 30 kids at an Academy Sports and Outdoors had Cardinals fever on Friday.

Matt Carpenter joined 30 kids with disabilities and had the time of their lives. He treated the kids to a shopping spree, and Carpenter was thrilled to be there.

"This is what being a professional athlete is all about, in my opinion," Carpenter said. "Getting to spend some time with some great people and using the platform that I've been blessed to have."

