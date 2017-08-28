Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at Busch Stadium on June 13, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter wants to help.

Carpenter said on Twitter, he’ll donate $10,000 for every homerun he hits to help aid the relief efforts in Houston.

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

“My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey.”

Carpenter is a Texas native and went to college at TCU.

