KSDK
Close

Matt Carpenter pledges to donate $10,000 to Houston for every homerun he hits

Ashley Cole , KSDK 2:44 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter wants to help.

Carpenter said on Twitter, he’ll donate $10,000 for every homerun he hits to help aid the relief efforts in Houston.

“My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey.”

Carpenter is a Texas native and went to college at TCU.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories