ST. LOUIS - Following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter wants to help.
Carpenter said on Twitter, he’ll donate $10,000 for every homerun he hits to help aid the relief efforts in Houston.
From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston— Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017
“My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey.”
Carpenter is a Texas native and went to college at TCU.
