Memphis Redbirds win PCL Championship

The Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, are the 2017 Pacific Coast League champions, capping off a season in which they won 91 games during the regular season, a franchise record.

It is their first PCL title in six years, and their third in team history (first was in 2000).

Led by Manager of the Year Stubby Clapp, the Redbirds defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas in five games. Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, while Matt Pearce and Mike Mayers led the way on the mound to help the Redbirds win 3-1 in the decisive Game 5.

Wisdom led the team with over 30 home runs in the regular season, and was named MVP of the PCL Championship series.

But the Redbirds aren’t finished yet. They have a date with the Durham Bulls, champions of the International League, with the Triple-A Championship on the line. The NBC Sports Network will air the game, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

Because of their advancement to the Triple-A Championship, the St. Louis Cardinals will be waiting to promote any AAA players.



