MLB All-Star Game rosters: Yadi, Martinez elected as All-Stars

Jun 27, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez (right) celebrates the end of an inning with catcher Yadier Molina against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters will feature five players apiece from the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, with three Nationals and three Astros earning starting nods.

Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and top overall vote-getter Bryce Harper will start for the NL, while Astros Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer will control the middle of the field for the American League. Nationals aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were also selected.

Transcendent rookie slugger Aaron Judge - the top American League vote-getter and current Triple Crown leader - heads a list of five Yankees selected.

While 64 players were selected Sunday, there's still plenty in flux before the July 11 game at Miami's Marlins Park. Here are the starters named Sunday:

American League starters

C – Salvador Perez, Royals

Know this: Perez is the only catcher in the AL qualified for a batting title. He is on pace to have the most RBI by a catcher since Victor Martinez had 103 in 2014.

1B – Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

Know this: Smoak has the highest OPS of any first baseman in the AL (.964), with 22 home runs and 52 RBI to go with it.

2B – Jose Altuve, Astros

Know this: With a .398 on-base percentage, Altuve gets on base more than any second baseman in the majors.

3B - Jose Ramirez, Indians

Know this: Ramirez’s 99 hits lead all AL third basemen, as does his OPS of .963.

SS – Carlos Correa, Astros

Know this: Correa’s 58 RBI put him on pace to have the most RBI by a shortstop since 2005.

OF – Aaron Judge, Yankees

Know this: Judge is on pace to finish with the most homers for a rookie in the history of the majors. And given Judge’s 495-foot blast on June 11, let’s just hope his name is on the roster for the Home Run Derby too.

OF – Mike Trout, Angels

Know this: Trout hasn’t played a game since April 28 and he still leads the Angels with 16 home runs and an OPS of 1.203.

OF – George Springer, Astros

Know this: With 64 runs and 24 home runs, the only reason Springer isn’t leading AL outfielders in those categories is because Judge is having an unprecedented rookie season.

DH – Corey Dickerson, Rays

Know this: Dickerson blows away designated hitters with an OPS of .925 and leads the group with 60 runs as well.

National League starters

C – Buster Posey, Giants

Know this: No player in the NL has a higher batting average than Posey’s mark of .339.

1B – Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

Know this: Zimmerman’s .335 batting average is second in the NL, plus he is tied for first among the position group with 93 hits.

2B – Daniel Murphy, Nationals

Know this: Murphy leads NL second basemen across the board with a .334 batting average, 55 RBI and 14 homers.

3B – Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Know this: Arenado leads all NL third basemen with 98 hits, and is in the top five for home runs, RBI and OPS.

SS – Zack Cozart, Reds

Know this: He will receive a donkey from teammate Joey Votto for earning an All-Star nod.

OF – Bryce Harper, Nationals

Know this: Harper’s .997 OPS leads NL outfielders.

OF – Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Know this: Blackmon leads the majors with 106 hits, plus he boasts 58 RBI batting primarily from the leadoff spot.

OF – Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Know this: Ozuna leads NL outfielders with 59 RBI and barely trails Blackmon with 97 hits.

Contributing: Kevin Santo, Gabe Lacques, Bob Nightengale

© 2017 USATODAY.COM