Lance Lynn is still a Cardinal. So are Randall Grichuk and Tommy Pham. By Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals couldn’t find a deal they liked for Lynn, the pending free agent who won his ninth game Sunday.

If the Cardinals address their glut of outfielders, it may not be until after the season concludes.

Meanwhile before Sunday’s 3-2 win over Arizona, Cardinals fans from Chicago, Bonne Terre and Mexico, Missouri, shared their hopes, dreams and frustrations with the 2017 Cardinals.

Lorette Smith drove more than 90 minutes from Mexico, Missouri, to attend Sunday’s game.

“I’d like to see them keep Lynn. I think he’s doing really well,” said Smith. “I want to see them get in the postseason.”

Joe Bandy is a Cardinals fan from Cubs country in Chicago.

“Is the club going to make a push at the Cubs and say we can catch them, or is it time to start reevaluating for next season? It’s a tough call when you’re only four-and-a-half games out (of first place),” said Bandy. “We could use a thunder bat in the lineup that we haven’t had for a while.”

John Kramer from Bonne Terre, Missouri, agrees the Cardinals need a middle of the batting order hitter and wouldn’t mind a deal for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton despite a $300 million contract.

“It’s not my money at this point, but there is concern there with the contract,” said Kramer.

