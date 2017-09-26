A proper introduction to "Nacho Man"

SEPTEMBER 25: Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs attempts to catch a foul ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on September 25, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

It's the "almost catch" that's dominating the internet. Not because Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell missed a foul ball in the stands at Busch Stadium, but because he took out a Cardinals fan's plate of nachos and then felt bad enough about it to try and make amends.

The young man in the video has come to be known as "Nacho Man". The lifelong Cardinals fan never expected to become an internet sensation. But he says he's enjoying every minute.

5 On Your Side set out to give you a proper introduction to the man behind the nachos.

His name is Andrew Gudermuth. He's a wise-cracking, selfie-snapping 21-year-old from South County. And he's the type of guy who takes his stadium food seriously... kind of.

We met up with Nacho Man on his lunch break. Wanna guess what was on the menu?

“Nachos are probably the best comfort food you could ever eat,” said Gudermuth.

That's why having a fresh plate of them kicked out of his hand was such a deeply troubling experience. The expression on his Gudermuth’s face as chips, cheese and salsa drops to the dirt made the anguish in his soul almost palpable.

“It kind of made me sad that they fell,” Gudermuth said with a smirk.

The Cardinals replaced the spilled nachos and gave Nacho Man’s group the royal treatment for the remainder of the game.

“They brought us Italian ice and they brought beers down. And they actually came and got us and brought us to the Cardinals store and replaced out jerseys because they were covered in salsa.”

Addison Russell even made a brief transition from millionaire star player to food delivery guy.

“He came over, apologized, shook my hand and it gave me a lot more respect for the Cubs.”

The attention brought Nacho Man instant Twitter fame.

“My phone has not stopped blowing up.”

He also spent the rest of the night posing for pictures, signing autographs and talking with total strangers about what it’s like to be trending on every social media platform imaginable.

But the incident claimed more victims than just snacks. Gudermuth’s girlfriend, Hannah, might spend a short time on the DL after Russell landed in her lap.

“She started out with a headache and then her neck started to hurt so she went to the doctor to get it checked out and everything. She's good, she's resting.”

For Nacho Man, the game itself was a bit of a letdown with the Cardinals losing 10-2. But the experience is something he hopes added a little comic relief to an otherwise turbulent world.

“It's kind of takes away the heat of all the things that are going on.”

Not everyone is a fan of Nacho Man. Jon Lester, the Cubs starting pitcher Monday night, proved to be one of the biggest curmudgeons telling reporters after the game, "A guy fell into him and got nacho cheese on his arm and now he's taking pictures and signing autographs."

Nacho man told us he doesn't mind the haters and is having fun responding to them on Twitter.

