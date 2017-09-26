Nacho man featured on Topps baseball card

Nacho man card available on Topps website (Photo: Screenshot, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Even though it's a long shot for the Cardinals to win any championships this year, the 2017 season has come with some truly fun, memorable moments that will be remembered for years to come.

First there was rally cat. Now we have nacho man.

Nacho man was hanging out at Busch Stadium on Monday night, watching the redbirds play their biggest rival, and enjoying some delicious nachos. That's when Jedd Gyorko popped a ball into foul territory and Cubs shortshop Addison Russell went diving into the crowd after it.

In the process, he kicked the nachos out of nacho man's hands!

Russell felt so bad he later brought nacho man some new nachos to make things right. (A nachos supreme at Busch does run $9.25 after all.)

Now nacho man is being honored on a Topps baseball card. The limited-edition card is officially titled "Head first dive into the stands send nachos flying - Addison Russell MLB Topps now card 655" and is available for purchase on the Topps website for $9.99 for 24 hours only.

If you want one of these limited-edition cards, better take the leap!

