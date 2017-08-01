Nelson lifts Brewers to 3-2 victory over the Cardinals

Aug 1, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) while trying to steal second base during the seventh inning at Miller Park. (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Nelson (9-5) entered 0-8 with a 7.01 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) against the Cardinals. This time, the right-hander overcame his division rival by allowing just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

The Brewers' bullpen kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard for three innings, including Anthony Swarzak striking out the side in the eighth after Josh Hader issued a leadoff walk. Corey Knebel then earned his 19th save.

The Brewers scored their three runs in the first inning off Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (7-9) and had just two infield singles the rest of the game.

