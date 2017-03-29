New bag guidelines at Busch Stadium this year

Busch Stadium (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV, Custom)

The Cardinals season is less than a week away, and with a new season comes new rules.

The Cardinals announced changes to security policies at Busch Stadium, including a new bag policy.

As the post says, backpacks and ice packs will not be allowed in the stadium, but duffels, totes, cinch bags and purses are allowed.

For the rest of the security rules, you can visit the Cardinals website.

