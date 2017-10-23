Oquendo to return as 3rd Base coach, Willie McGee joining Major League coaching staff

(Photo: Steve Mitchell, Custom)

The Cardinals have announced additions to the big league coaching staff, including the return of a familiar face to the third base coaching box.

Jose Oquendo, who was serving as a Special Assistant to the General Manager, will return to his familiar role as third base coach. Mike Shildt — who served as the third base coach at the end of 2017 — will become the Bench Coach, replacing David Bell who was named the farm director for the San Francisco Giants earlier this month.

Other additions to the staff will be Willie McGee, who the Cardinals simply said would join the Major League coaching staff. Pop Warner was named Assistant Field Coordinator last spring but was asked to help on the Major League coaching staff after some moves, will now begin serving in his intended role for the upcoming season.

The Cardinals are still in the market for a pitching coach and bullpen coach after the contracts of Derek Lilliquist and Blaise Ilsley were not renewed.

