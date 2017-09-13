Piscotty, Bowman help kick off educational program

Stephen Piscotty, Matt Bowman and even Fredbird stopped by Premier Charter School Wednesday. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - While the Cardinals remain hot on the field, a couple of fan-favorite Redbirds spent Wednesday hoping to keep education red-hot in the minds of young students around St. Louis.

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and relief pitcher Matt Bowman - and even Fredbird! - surprised students at Premier Charter School Wednesday morning to help with the launch of Summer Slugger, a digital-only, interactive course designed specifically for fourth and fifth-grade students.

Summer Slugger aims to reinforce foundational math and literacy skills with students while helping prevent the 'summer slide' at the start of the school year.

To learn more about Summer Slugger, click here for course information.

© 2017 KSDK-TV