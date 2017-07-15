Piscotty placed on DL, Sierra recalled

(L-R) Stephen Piscotty and Magneuris Sierra. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH, PA. - Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday following an incident in Friday's game against the Pirates.

Piscotty, 26, injured his right groin while attempting to make a catch in the ninth inning in right field. He was replaced by outfielder Jose Martinez following the catch. In 2017, Piscotty is hitting .236 with six home runs and 31 RBI.

Piscotty previously spent time on the disabled list in May, missing 12 games with a strained right hamstring.

Magneuris Sierra, 21, was recalled from Double-A Springfield to fill Piscotty's absence. Sierra made his debut May 7, hitting safely in his first eight games in the majors. In 2017, Sierra hit .375 with three RBI and one stolen base prior to being optioned back to Springfield on May 19.

The Cardinals' second game of a three-game series against Pittsburgh begins at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

© 2017 KSDK-TV