‘Queen of Pride' first transgender individual to throw ceremonial pitch at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS - Busch Stadium will host its first ever Pride Night this month.

The first pitch will be thrown by Queen of Pride, Tassandra Crush. Pride St. Louis says they’re deeply honored to announce this will mark the first occasion in St. Louis Major League baseball history that a transgender individual has thrown a first pitch.

"This is truly an honor and such a humbling opportunity I have been given, not only as the first openly transgender woman to throw the first pitch at the first official Pride Night at Busch Stadium, but as being St. Louis Queen Of Pride 2017," Crush continued. "This day is a day to remember; to remember how far we as LGBT individuals have come and celebrate how far we are going! Look to the stars, there's more space than we all think," Crush told Pride St. Louis.

Pride night is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Fans can purchase a special theme ticket and receive a Cardinals hat with a rainbow STL logo. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the PrideSTL Scholarship, which is awarded annually to St. Louis area students. For more information and tickets visit www.cardinals.com/pride.

Matt Harper, President of the Board, said, “We are more than thrilled to have the opportunity to join in this historic moment for our LGBTQIA+ community.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV