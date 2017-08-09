RallyCat: Yadi hits grand slam on first pitch after unusual delay

A new unofficial mascot may have been born at Busch Stadium Wednesday night.
The Cardinals trailed by a run with two outs in the sixth inning as Yadier Molina stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. After taking the first pitch for a ball, Molina stepped out of the batter's box and pointed his bat toward the outfield where a field intruder was streaking across the outfield.
A black and gray cat ran past Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain and onto the warning track before a member of the grounds crew scooped it up.
As the crew member ran back to the stands, he was shown the cat's fighting spirit. The crew member managed to keep a hold of the cat as he hurdled back into the stands.
After a few slow-motion replays of the grounds crew members agonizing pain, action resumed.
On the very next pitch, Molina launched a grand slam into the left-field seats to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead.
Twitter delighted in the display, launching #rallycat to the top trending hashtag in St. Louis.
During the broadcast, Dan McLaughlin said the Humane Society picked up the cat from the ballpark.
The only thing left to do now is print the t-shirts.
The Cardinals went on to win the game, 8-5. They are now tied with the Brewers and 1.5 games behind the Cubs.
