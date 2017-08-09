RallyCat: Yadi hits grand slam on first pitch after unusual delay

Aug 9, 2017; St. Louis, MO; A member of the St. Louis Cardinals ground crew runs off the field with a cat that ran on the field during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

A new unofficial mascot may have been born at Busch Stadium Wednesday night.

The Cardinals trailed by a run with two outs in the sixth inning as Yadier Molina stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. After taking the first pitch for a ball, Molina stepped out of the batter's box and pointed his bat toward the outfield where a field intruder was streaking across the outfield.

A black and gray cat ran past Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain and onto the warning track before a member of the grounds crew scooped it up.





As the crew member ran back to the stands, he was shown the cat's fighting spirit. The crew member managed to keep a hold of the cat as he hurdled back into the stands.

After a few slow-motion replays of the grounds crew members agonizing pain, action resumed.

On the very next pitch, Molina launched a grand slam into the left-field seats to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead.

Twitter delighted in the display, launching #rallycat to the top trending hashtag in St. Louis.

Easily my fav moment of Cardinals season. Cat runs on field... Yadi grand slam. #RallyCat pic.twitter.com/S4Zxz7qq7D — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) August 10, 2017

Shannon said the cat was a raccoon. Then he was laughing about the cat biting the kid that snatched it up. GRAND SLAM!!! #RallyCat #STLCards — Wade Forrester (@CardinalHistory) August 10, 2017

During the broadcast, Dan McLaughlin said the Humane Society picked up the cat from the ballpark.

The only thing left to do now is print the t-shirts.

The Cardinals went on to win the game, 8-5. They are now tied with the Brewers and 1.5 games behind the Cubs.

