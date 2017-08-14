Redbirds continue to show bright future lies ahead

The Memphis Redbirds official PCL Southern Division title logo. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - On Sunday, the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, defeated the Nashville Sounds 12-7, and won the Pacific Coast League Southern Division title. It is the Redbirds fifth division title in franchise history, but it’s also their first since 2014.

They are just the third team in PCL history to win their division while leading by over 20 games.

Heading into the new week, Memphis is 80-41, and have won 42 games on the road (two off the franchise record). They’re also three wins away from tying their all-time wins record in a season (they won 83 in 2000).

While the major league club has had their ups and downs throughout the season, the Redbirds have dominated the minor leagues all season.

Led by pitchers Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty, and Matt Pearce, Memphis has the lowest ERA (3.63) in the entire Pacific Coast League. They’re also second in saves (34), second in strikeouts (989), and first in WHIP (1.23).

But it’s not just the pitching that’s propelled them to where they are.

Hitters such as Aledmys Diaz, Patrick Wisdom, and Harrison Bader have helped as well. They are in the middle of the league in batting average (.278), and are in the top ten in runs (612) and hits (1148). Mixed in with the stellar pitching that the team has, Memphis has done just enough to solidify themselves as one of the top teams in all of the PCL.

This season, we’ve seen the likes of Paul DeJong, Luke Voit, and Carson Kelly, among others, make their way to the St. Louis Cardinals and make an immediate impact. Kelly in particular, is one of the highest rated prospects in baseball. Meanwhile, the players that remain in Memphis continue to shine, and show that there’s a bright future ahead for the organization. And it’s one that looks to remain that way for a long time.

