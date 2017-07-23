Relievers the Cardinals should look at

Pirates reliever Tony Watson has improved greatly since being removed from the closer role.in June of 2017. (Photo: Custom)

There’s a lot of good pitchers out there on the trade market, and we’re going to be looking at some of them.

The first one we’ll be looking at is San Diego Padres reliever Brad Hand. San Diego is a team that is looking to rebuild by any means necessary, and there are plenty of pieces in the Cardinals’ farm system that they could use to help them out.

But why should the Cardinals go after him?

For the record, it goes further than the atrocious play of the bullpen.

One of his best qualities is his durability. From April of last year through July 21st, the 27-year old Hand led all relievers in appearances (126), and placed third in strikeouts among all relievers (173). He also posted a 2.20 ERA this season with 62 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.

The downside in the quest to acquire Hand is the price-tag. Being one of the best relievers in baseball, and a key component of a rebuilding team, means that any team looking to buy will have a big price on their shoulders.

Next, there’s former Pirates closer Tony Watson.

As of July 21st, Watson owns a 2.08 ERA, and it was on June 9th when the Pirates, who have been on a surge as of late, made the decision to remove him from the closing spot in the bullpen.

So far, it’s worked perfectly for the 32-year old lefty.

Before the switch, Watson was carrying a 7.80 ERA and definitely was a part of a Pirates bullpen group that struggled overall.

A reliever who has an ERA nearly at the 2.00 and has found the right spot in the bullpen is just what the Cardinals need, as none of their main relievers are close to that mark right now (aside from John Brebbia, who has only appeared in 18 games this year).

Finally, there’s Justin Wilson of the Detroit Tigers. If St. Louis were to pursue Wilson, they’d have to act quickly, as the division rival Milwaukee Brewers are hot on the trail of trading for him. And if any team needs bullpen help more than the Cardinals, it’s the Brewers. They entered July 22nd with a 4.07 ERA, and were last in MLB in walks allowed. Meanwhile, Wilson entered July 22nd with a 2.75 ERA and a 3-4 record in 38 games.

Wilson also has notched career lows in WHIP (0.94) and opponents batting average (.159).

There are many issues within the Cardinals organization, and the lack of strong performances from the relievers is one of the top issues. It’s no guarantee that potentially trading for one of the aforementioned three relievers would make everything better.

But it wouldn’t hurt to try.

