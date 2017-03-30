Report: Cardinals, Molina close to 3-year extension

Jupiter, FL; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Custom)

According to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, the Cardinals are closing in on a deal with catcher Yadier Molina.

Sources: Molina three-year extension with #STLCards will be between $55M and $65M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 31, 2017

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said he is optimistic, but the deal was not yet complete.

Molina had grown disappointed that others catchers were making more money than he was and left open the possibility of becoming a free agency. The Cardinals don't want their eight-time gold glover and seven-time all-star to finish his career in a different uniform.

