Rosenthal's season is over after Cards move him to 60-day DL

Aug 9, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal (44) pitches during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS - A strong season for righty Trevor Rosenthal came to an early end Wednesday when the Cardinals moved him to the 60-day DL.

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day DL with irritation in the back of his pitching elbow on August 17, a day after being pulled from a game in Boston. On Wednesday, he was moved to the 60-day DL along with two other roster moves the Cardinals hope will help a bullpen that has leaked oil in the last week.

The team sent Josh Lucas back down to triple-A after two appearances with the Cardinals. He allowed three runs in four innings, including two home runs. Replacing him on the roster will be 27-year-old lefty Ryan Sherriff.

Sherriff has posted a 3.19 ERA in 48 appearances spanning 53.2 innings for triple-A Memphis. He converted six of seven save opportunities. Of his 53.2 innings, 29.1 of them have been against right-handed batters. Righties hit .215 while lefties hit just .198.

Before hitting the DL, Rosenthal had a 3.40 ERA and had been even better since the beginning of July. In 16 appearances since July 4, he posted a 1.56 ERA and a strikeout rate north of 14.

In the five games since Rosenthal hit the DL, the Cardinals bullpen has allowed 17 earned runs in 20 innings, including eight earned in just three innings on Tuesday and six earned in just two innings on Friday.

The Cardinals host the Padres in game two of a three-game series at 7:15 Wednesday night.

