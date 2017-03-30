Buffa: Cards' Tuivailala has the potential, needs to find the polish

Jul 4, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Sam Tuivailala (64) pitches to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. The Pirates won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

The first time I saw Sam Tuivailala throw a pitch, I was petrified for the man. It was a late season game against the Cincinnati Reds, and Sam was in trouble. He loaded the bases, couldn't complete the inning, and was taken out quickly.

It wasn't a good homecoming, and things haven't improved very much two years later. While occasionally dependable, Tuivailala hasn't been able to execute yet in the big show.

Sam Tuivailala's original Major League outlook was taken from the gaze of a shortstop, standing behind the pitcher. These days, the 24-year-old St. Louis Cardinals righthander is getting another opportunity to shine this season while Trevor Rosenthal and John Gant hit the ten-day disabled list to heal as April awaits. For Tuivailala, time is of the essence, but I wouldn't get comfortable if I was the California native.

After converting from anchoring the middle infield to the pitching mound, Tuivailala has found more success in the minor leagues, compiling a 3.74 earned run average with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.64 in 200 innings split between Johnson City, Peoria, Springfield and Memphis.

Here's a kid with a lightning rod four seam fastball without much protection. A young pitcher can throw a baseball 100 mph, but still struggle if he can't balance that diet with breaking pitches and cutters that keep a hitter honest and keep a pitcher like Tuivailala employed. Similar to Jason Motte, Tuivailala has to find something to take his fastball out for a date. Tuivailala's biggest problem in the course of his pitching career is the high amount of free passes allowed. At the minor league level, he walked 4.9 batters per nine innings, and that kind of problem never improves at the Major League level.

In his brief time in the Majors, Tuivailala has put 48 baserunners on in only 24.3 innings, which is way too much conversation without much action to raise his innings count. Imagine a live grenade on the mound, and you have Tuivailala's time in the big leagues to this point.

But there's still time for Tuivailala, 24, to turn it all around. Pitchers make tweaks all the time, but they have to come soon for this particular pitcher. The Cardinals have a large fleet of righthanded, late-inning attackers, so time can be short for a young gun like Tuivailala.

The longevity of Rosenthal's stay on the disabled list is a healthy topic, but latissimus dorsi injuries can be tricky, and could extend into late April. Tuivailala should treat this like another chance to show the team he's got the tools to make the adjustments at the big league level. I like to think a kid throwing baseballs to Yadier Molina always has a chance to turn it all around.

April and May are hunting grounds for late-season, big-appearance raffle tickets, so for a guy like Tuivailala, he can make his case right now.

Was 2016 an aberration? Can he develop and execute a second pitch? Will he pitch more than the hazardous Jonathan Broxton? Sam Tuivailala has an opportunity, but as a man in a suit once said, coffee is for closers only, so earn it.

