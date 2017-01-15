Randal Grichuk works out at Jupiter, Florida. Credit: Benjamin Boyd (@BenBoydKMOX)

At the press conference with Randal Grichuk during the 2017 Winter Warm-Up, Grichuk started talking about the offseason and how it's been treating him.

Grichuk said that the offseason has been good and that he feels good. But then, he continues to go on and say "I had a small minor procedure done on my knee earlier in the offseason."

The procedure was done on his left knee to remove loose cartilage. Grichuk explained to media that his knee has been bothering him a "good amount." He went on to explain that though out the year, he felt some "clicking, soreness, and tightness" as the year went on.

Grichuk said that he had never had knee problems in the past. Although, he said that he is back to running and getting back on track. After announcing the minor procedure, he went on to say, "It pushed things back a little bit. But I feel good and I feel I'm ready to go now."

