Schaber: Winter Warm-Up - Day Two

It was a successful first day on Saturday as fans lined up to get an autograph and talk to some of their favorite players. Media was able to talk to players such as Carson Kelly, Kolten Wong, Luke Weaver, Aledmys Diaz, Greg Garcia, Carlos Martinez, Stephen Piscotty, and more.

Today, January 16, players such as Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, and manager Mike Matheny are in the lineup for autographs.

Mike Matheny signed an extension contract through 2020. Last season was a wake up call for him and his ball club. The Cardinals had a record of 86-76, with the winning percentage being just above .500.

As average as this may sound, this is something that the Cardinals are not familiar with, regarding the past several years of postseason. The Cardinals' record at home is an even more unfamiliar look.

In 2016, the Cardinals had a record of 38-43 (.469 WP). With 2016 being his worst season yet as manager of the Cardinals, his mind has to be racing with questions and possible solutions.

Adam Wainwright didn't have the season he would've liked to, either. I'll sound like a broken record as I have mentioned this several times with Wainwright in past articles. Wainwright knows how last season went and he is well aware that adjustments need to be made.

I’ve talked about it in the past that he made minor adjustments at the tail-end of last season. Those adjustments pulled through to have his pitching improve. The hope of Wainwright and the Cardinals is that those adjustments and mindset carries over to 2017 in spring training and the season.

Yadier Molina is the kind of player that just won’t quit. In yesterday’s press conference, Cardinals’ general manager John Mozeliak said, “He trains extremely hard in the offseason to prepare himself for that 162 and he’s not an easy guy to talk to get out of that lineup.”

At this point, his knees must be either strong as steel or starting to get weak. Regardless, Molina is going to be working hard in spring training to assure the club that he is capable of playing a solid season.

Lance Lynn is back in the rotation for 2017. Mozeliak mentioned yesterday that his presence in the club house and on the mound was definitely missed. Lynn has that attitude and power that is truly one of a kind. Spring training is going to be a defining time for Lynn as he heads into the forthcoming season.

Lynn had a fairly solid couple of seasons before his injury. In 2015, the season before the injury, he had a 3.03 ERA within 31 games started. Hopefully, the outcome of spring training in 2017 will be hopeful in regards to Lynn’s near future as a Cardinal.

