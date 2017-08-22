Solarte drives in career-best 6 runs, Padres beat Cards 12-4

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matt Bowman (67) is removed from the game by manager Mike Matheny (22) during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hedges also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-4 on Tuesday night.

Solarte hit his homer a projected 455 feet over the right-field bullpen in the eighth inning to cap his career night. The Padres had scored six runs over their previous four games combined.

Solarte capitalized on starter Lance Lynn's lack of control with a three-run double in the second. Lynn needed 64 pitches to get through the first three innings. He hit two batters, including opposing starter Clayton Richard, ahead of Solarte.

Hedges' three-run homer off Zach Duke capped a six-run seventh inning that also included three runs off Matt Bowman (3-5). It was Hedges' first homer since Aug. 8.

Richard allowed three homers and four runs in 5 2/3 innings despite entering the game with the NL's best groundball percentage at 59.5 percent. Craig Stammen (1-2) got one out in the sixth for the victory.

Solarte's double in the fifth, to nearly the identical spot in right-center field, regained the lead for the Padres. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games.

Lynn struck out four through six innings. All three batters Bowman faced scored as St. Louis pitchers gave up at least five runs for the 12th straight game.

Jedd Gyorko and Stephen Piscotty hit back-to-back homers to tie it in the fourth. Gyorko's two-run blast was his seventh in seven career games against his former club, and it was Piscotty's first homer since June 18. It was the sixth time this season the Cardinals hit back-to-back home runs.

Yadier Molina's solo homer in the sixth drove Richard out of the game and tied it 4-4. He passed Ted Simmons for 12th on the Cardinals' career hit list (1705) and tied George Hendrick at 17th for homers (123).

BIG MAC RETURNS

San Diego bench coach Mark McGwire will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday. McGwire played for the Cardinals from 1997-2001, hitting .270 with 220 home runs and 473 RBI, including 70 homers in 1998.

TRAINING ROOM

Padres: Reinstated OF Matt Szczur (family leave) and optioned LHP Kyle McGrath to Triple-A El Paso.

Cardinals: LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm) threw his fourth bullpen and will go on a rehab assignment to the team's spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chachin (11-8, 3.98 ERA) has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his last 13 starts. His 2.63 ERA during that span is the third-lowest in the NL and fifth-lowest in the majors (min. 13 starts).

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver (1-1, 3.31 ERA) will be making his first career start against San Diego. He has allowed three runs or less in eight of his last 10 major league starts.

____

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 Associated Press