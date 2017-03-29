Spring wrap-up: Team stats and leaders

Mar 28, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams (32) bats in the spring training game against the New York Mets at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

The 2017 Grapefruit League has come to an end for the St. Louis Cardinals, who closed out their exhibition season with a 6-2 victory over the Washington Nationals today. The win was their 20th of the spring, which is the most for the team since 1998.

Following the game, the Cardinals trimmed their camp roster down to 30 players as Zach Duke was placed on the 60-day disabled list and re-assigned infielder Paul DeJong, pitchers Arturo Reyes and Ryan Sherriff, and outfielders Harrison Bader and Chad Huffman to Memphis (AAA).

The Cardinals also purchased the contract of catcher Eric Fryer from Memphis.

All of the statistics reset on Sunday as the regular season gets underway, but here’s a look at some of the Cardinals leaders and numbers from the Grapefruit League…

Most At-Bats: Randal Grichuk (55)

Unfortunately, the last one may leave a lasting impression as Grichuk was hit on the knuckles by a pitch and had to leave the game. An update on his condition is expected Monday.

Most Hits: Jose Martinez (19)

There’s not too many offensive categories that Martinez was not amongst the leaders this spring. As a result, he will see his first Opening Day in the big leagues.

Doubles: Jhonny Peralta (8)

It was evident early in camp that Peralta had the strength back from the torn thumb ligament he suffered last year. The full slate of numbers may not show it, but his swing has returned.

Triples: Dexter Fowler (3)

Besides showing his ability to work the count and get on base, Fowler also showed off his wheels with

Home Runs: Matt Adams (5)

Showing that his body transformation didn’t hurt his swing “Big Skinny” began to warm up after an 0-12 start and recorded 16 hits in his next 35 at-bats. Opposite field home runs–and dropping down a couple of bunts, has given the opposition something to think about when it comes to shifting.

Runs Batted In: Jose Martinez (15)

Again, making the most of an opportunity–it seemed like it was rare that Martinez wasn’t on base or driving in a run. He also led the team by drawing 12 walks and of those who had at least 30AB’s he also led in on-base percentage (.508).

Strikeouts: Michael Wacha (22)





His velocity consistently around 96mph, Wacha also has regained the movement on his changeup. Of the Cardinals rotation, he tied with Mike Leake for the most innings pitched this spring (26) but Wacha led with the fewest runs allowed (8).

Ground Outs: Mike Leake (41)

It again appears that as the Cardinals defense goes, so will Mike Leake. This spring the Cardinals committed 23 errors–tied for the third fewest among all ML teams and five fewer than last year.

As a staff, St. Louis pitchers struck out 219 batters (28th) and yielded 97 walks (T-18th).

The Cardinals scored 155 runs (20th), hit 26 home runs (27th), and combined for 91 extra base hits (27th).

