St. Louis could really use Josh Donaldson

Jul 6, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) hits a two run single in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre.

For the past week, rumors have been circulating that Toronto Blue Jays’ star slugger Josh Donaldson is on the Cardinals radar. And why shouldn’t he? He is one of the top sluggers in the American League, and the Cardinals are a team in desperate of a player with more “pop” in the bat.

The 31-year old Donaldson brings two straight All-Star appearances (three in total, a former MVP trophy, and two Silver Slugger awards with him. He has floated around the .250 batting average throughout 2017, and has hit eight home runs so far.

Toronto is a team in the cellar of the American League East and unlikely to make a playoff run in 2017, while the Cardinals, despite the slow start, are still close enough to the first-place Brewers that their playoff hopes are alive, even when it doesn’t seem like it. It must be made clear that Donaldson wouldn’t solve all of the Cardinals problems (pitching is still a major issue), but in the Cardinals lineup, the first three spots in the lineup have the lowest combined batting average in all of baseball in those spots.

Still not convinced on Donaldson, that’s ok.

Here’s just one more thing to keep in mind:

Donaldson is a game-changing player, one that many teams would give up plenty to get. If you’re the Cardinals, especially new GM Mike Girsch, this plays to your advantage, because you have a lot more cards on the table (no pun intended). It’s no secret the farm system is deep, and there’s plenty of talent at the big league level. Wouldn’t hurt to give it a go and try to get Donaldson.

But if they want him, they better start trying now.

July 31 is the trade deadline, and it will be here before you know it.

