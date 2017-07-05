'Step in the right direction' for Fowler

Jun 20, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler (25) prior to action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

ST. LOUIS - After sharing a couple of days ago that wearing cleats was an issue, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler laced them up and went through a pregame workout this afternoon.

“Yeah, definitely a step in the right direction,” said Mike Matheny. “Reports are it feels good, not having any issues with the heel with the spikes which is important.”

This was actually not the first time Fowler has tried out the cleats since going on the disabled list with a right heel spur.

“He had them out last night,” shared Matheny. “Kind of was right in the middle of the game was walking up and down in front of the dugout in the dirt–he wanted to make sure we saw that. So that was good to see.”

Some light running, playing catch, and then catching some short fly balls and line drives composed the majority of Fowler’s workout.

“I think more intensity and more work,” said Matheny of what’s next. “More work in the cage and it’s going to be a great challenge to see if we get his timing right. That’s going to be the biggest challenge yet.”

A timetable is still not in place for Fowler, who may or may not be back before the All-Star break. It has not yet been discussed about sending him on a rehab assignment.

“More than anything else right now, following the medical team’s advice of what he needs on the physical side,” said Matheny. “Then watch how things look once the intensity’s turned up with the swings. But haven’t gotten to that point yet with him to put that plan together.”

WONG STARTS IN SPRINGFIELD

–Meanwhile, second baseman Kolten Wong begins his rehab assignment tonight in Springfield (AA).

“He’s going to be down there for a few games, certainly–talking even through the weekend,” said Matheny. “It’s been a little longer since he’s had game speed, so he’s going to take a little more time to make sure he’s ready to go.”

Wong has been sidelined since June 15th with a right triceps strain.

–Kevin Siegrist felt good after throwing another bullpen session this afternoon. Matheny was unaware of when the lefty would go out on a rehab assignment, but confirmed it would be necessary.

Siegrist has missed the last 12 games with a cervical spine sprain (neck instability).

