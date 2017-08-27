The Cardinals could use some Wisdom

Patrick Wisdom (pictured in 2015) has been in the minor leagues for years, but has he finally earned his place onto the big league roster? (Photo: Custom)

The Cardinals’ may have left Busch Stadium Saturday night with a victory, but it came at a price: Jedd Gyorko suffered a right hamstring injury that will keep him out for quite some time.

No doubt the Cardinals will have to call up someone from the minor leagues, but the question is who?

Naturally there is Aledmys Diaz, who has spent the majority of the year in AAA, and he is a versatile player as well. But perhaps, maybe… just maybe… it’s time to call up Patrick Wisdom.

This season, the 26-year old third baseman is having one of his best seasons of his career. He’s currently hitting .246 with 29 home runs, 84 RBI’s, and 220 total bases, all of which are career highs. Defensively, he has a .943 fielding percentage with only 15 errors at the third base position (he’s also briefly played at first base).

Wisdom was invited to Spring Training earlier this season by the Cardinals, but nothing came of it, and he has remained in the minor leagues.

There’s no doubt Diaz will be a part of the Cardinals’ future, but Wisdom is already 26-years old, and has too much talent to be under-utilized, especially at a time like this.

After all, St. Louis is still in third place heading into the final month of the season, and they’ve already seen rookies such as Paul DeJong and Luke Voit shine, so there should be no issue in giving Wisdom a chance to show what he brings to the table.

