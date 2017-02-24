The six questions the Cardinals must answer in '17

Feb 20, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) poses during spring training media day at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Custom)

First thing, let me point out that spring training is a period of play that doesn't matter much in the big picture. As John Mozeliak would preface, "at the end of the day", these are fake baseball games with one simple goal; gauge value.

While it's not a non-factor, March is a campground for over-reaction. Don't sweat profusely over batting averages and blowout losses. The games are pure exhibition. That is the reason you don't lose your mind when a clear cut Major League player is pitching to a guy who will barely hang onto his AA ball license. March is also a place to start writing some answers to creeping questions, but you do it in pencil and not pen. The season is only warming up, so save the booze for August and September.

Here are a few things to keep an eye on this month that may have a measurable effect on the regular season.

What does Michael Wacha have to offer?

The young right-hander was once the gleam in Cardinals fans eyes, but now he's the sun getting in your eyes at the dusk of the 2017 season. The stress reaction in his right shoulder prohibits him from putting in a full season of work in the rotation, but could he be a silver bullet for special occasions? Can he get control of his fastball that was very hittable last season? Can his curve and change be effective enough to befuddle hitters or will 2017 be a replay of the second half of 2015 and the entirety of 2016? Wacha can help the Cards with a couple good months, or he can set the rotation on fire early. He's the biggest question mark on this team, because his issue is physical limitation and finding a worthy value in a troubled limb. Place your bets Vegas, but I have little faith in Wacha being a valuable asset for more than a handful of starts.

What's the deal at third base?

Peralta has healthy hands and is in a walk year, but what if Gyorko seizes the day with another wicked hot six weeks of action? Third base was a problematic area for the Cards in 2016, offensively and defensively. Gyroko's 30 home runs were a surprise, but can he bring it back for another round? What does Peralta have left at the end of a contract that was designed to produce a lesser value at the finale? If both of these guys hit, the Cards may have a robust attack and Kolten Wong's bat becomes less of an X-factor, but what if they both go the other direction? Peralta had a terrible second half of 2015 before his hand got hurt a year ago. What if Gyorko goes back to being the low OBP-AVG hitting guy with just a fair dose of pop? Third base is so tricky that I almost expect Matt Carpenter to put on a cape and rescue it in June.

What effect does Trevor Rosenthal have?

Here's how I see it. If Rosenthal turns into a bullpen weapon, the presence of Jonathan Broxton becomes a lesser worry. As Zach Gifford of Redbird Rants pointed out this week, Broxton only climbs into high leverage spots when other pitchers are hurt or don't do their job. Brett Cecil will take the pressure off Kevin Siegrist(who may or may not be 100%), but if Rosenthal can be a plus arm in the pen, it looks like the best in the National League. Seung-hwan Oh is the closer, but Rosenthal could provide ample support behind him. He is also a candidate for the rotation, but I think the fifth spot is Wacha's, and the ship will sail on stretching Rosenthal out. If he can be a weapon in the pen and revert back to that 2015 filthiness, the pen is almost as dangerous as Maverick in Top Gun. Almost.

Is Randal Grichuk a stud or just a decent slugger?

What if Randal Grichuk turns into a power hitting gold glove caliber left fielder? Let me be more clear: what if Grichuk turns it on for more than six weeks in a season? 2015 and 2016 have released flourishes of this guy's ability, but what if he is allowed to be himself at the plate, and truly unleash something with sustainable value? Fans have complained more about this guy's output, but he's still a young man and the baseball runs like a wild thing away from his bat. Can he cut down on the strikeouts? The smart thing to do with Grichuk(and something I've preached all winter) is not expect a huge season, but what if he broke out in 2017? He would change the Cardinals lineup in an instant.

Can Mike Matheny become a better baseball tactician?

The manager has an admirable win-loss record, but he also has become incredibly slow in adjusting his in game tactics. Sticking with a slumping player for too long. Managing the bullpen like my five year old son manages his toys. Becoming a better decision maker in the postseason. Leaving the lineup alone. If 2015 represented some of Matheny's best work, 2016 showed how liable he can be when certain players don't do their job. Overall, Matheny has to become a better baseball tactician. He's entering his sixth season, so the excuses for needing more time to improve are running out.

Slowly but surely, this team is getting younger and younger. Peralta to Gyorko at third base. Matt Holliday to Grichuk in left field. Aledmys Diaz and Wong up the middle. Carson Kelly showing promise at the catcher position. Young arms like Luke Weaver and Alex Reyes contributing last season. What that means is this team is looking more and more like Matheny's group, and that could be good or very bad in 2017 and 2018. If he improves and manages players and situations better, the Cards could add a handful of wins and stretch a season out. I am not the one who calls for Matheny's head every time something bad happens. He deserves credit for his wins, if he gets blasted for his losses. Soon enough, they will merge to show what he can truly do. Joe Maddon and Clint Hurdle have raised the ante in the Central, so Matheny has to get better.

Which Adam Wainwright shows up?

The 2016 Waino wasn't cool at all. The earned run average was up, and the fastball was hammered. The curve was overused, and the variety wasn't working. The Achilles injury signed Wainwright's ace death certificate, but did it announce the end of his effectiveness as a Major League starter? Wainwright doesn't have to rebound to ace form in 2017. He has to be a good starter who doesn't produce an ERA around 4.50 and can't get rocked so often. The innings were there last season, but that was about it when it came to the guy who dominated in 2014 and early 2015. Where is that guy?

Did father time catch up to the Georgia native or did he need the full season to get back to 100 % after the season ending injury two years ago? If Waino is back to being somewhat formidable, the rotation is lethal. If he is below average to bad again, the group could be in trouble unless the defense turns into something completely different than 2016. He has to be good, because great may be gone for good.

There will be more questions to figure out. What kind of baseball player is Wong? Can Diaz repeat 2016? Will Stephen Piscotty regress? How much time will Matt Adams get to rebuild some value? Can Dexter Fowler do what he did in Chicago or will Colorado Dex show up?

Here's the important thing: baseball games are being played in a day. They may be labeled exhibition, but the excitement will slowly build. Just stay calm, because the real stress will come later.

Every year, the mantra is clear: it's just a game so relax. For the passionate baseball addicts, that's just not as easy of a task to carry out. Spring, however, is a time to welcome the game back. Summer is when front porch pacing is in season.

