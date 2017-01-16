Tim McCarver relives 1967 season

Tim McCarver sat down with Frank Cusumano at the St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner to relive the 1967 season. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The 2017 Cardinals would like nothing more than to emulate the 1967 Cardinals in winning a World Series title.

On Sunday, the annual St. Louis Baseball Writers dinner honored the 1967 Cardinals.

The team featured some of the greatest players to ever wear the uniform. Hall of famers players Bob Gibson, Orlando Cepeda, Lou Brock and Steve Carlton were led by manager Red Schoendienst and GM Stan Musial.

The team dominated, winning the National League by 10.5 games with a 101-60 record. They went on to win a seven-game World Series behind three complete-game victories by Bob Gibson.

On Sunday, Frank Cusumano sat down with Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim McCarver to talk about one of the best teams to wear the Birds on the Bat.

