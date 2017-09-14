Tommy Pham joins '20/20 Club'

Sep 14, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tommy Pham (28) follows through on his two-run home run ball during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Kane, Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS - Being from Las Vegas, Tommy Pham is accustomed to making a bet–especially when making a friendly wager on himself. As in hitting at least 20 home runs and stealing 20 bases.

“It was just a bet I made with Yadi,” shared Pham. “I made the bet with him in March. He was like, I’ve never hit 20 home runs, I’ve never hit stole 20 bases, I’ve never hit .300. He thought it was easy money. And I looked at it like, I’m gonna get this watch. That’s my mindset.”

Pham joined the 20/20 Club this afternoon as he hit his 20th of the season and stole his 20th and 21st bases as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-2. He becomes the first Cardinal to reach the mark since Reggie Sanders did so in 2004.

“It’s good to make history, because they can’t take that from me,” said Pham. “There’s still a lot of games left, so I’m trying to finish strong.”

So is the 25/25 Club the next goal?

“That’s what I’m thinking,” confirmed Pham. “That’s what I want to do so I need to dial in and get focused because the Cubs, great pitching. The Brewers, the Pirates, Reds. I need to dial in and get focused.”

There’s also the matter of winning the full wager with Molina. Pham completed the 20/20 part, but must also hit .300.

“If I lose the bet, it’s $1000 and if I win the bet, he has to get me a watch up to 60K and I’m gonna max that out,” explained Pham.

$60,000?

“Yes, and I’m gonna max that out,” reiterated Pham. “I’m going to have a nice watch on my left wrist.”

This would be at least the second time Pham got the best of a teammate–he took Floyd Mayweather to Kolten Wong’s choice of Conor McGregor in their recent ppv bout.

“I’m from Vegas, they need to do their homework,” quipped Pham.

All friendly wagers aside, the double-steal from Pham and Paul DeJong set up the go-ahead run in the 3rd inning as Jose Martinez delivered a 2-out single to bring both home. It was the first big league stolen base for DeJong.

Matt Carpenter received his 100th walk of the season, becoming the first Cardinals to receive that many free passes since Albert Pujols had 103 in 2013.

Yadier Molina played in his 1,738th game which moves him into a tie with Curt Flood for the 6th most in franchise history.

