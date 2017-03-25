Tommy Pham optioned to AAA Memphis

Mar 3, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Pham (28) bats against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

JUPITER, FLA. - Outfielder Tommy Pham was optioned to AAA Memphis early Saturday morning.

Pham, a potential fourth outfielder for the 2017 Cardinals season, has carried a somewhat disappointing Spring Training thus far. As of Friday, Pham had a combined .209 batting average, with six RBI, four stolen bases and an OPS of .599.

Last season, Pham hit for .226 with nine home runs, 17 RBI, two stolen bases and an OPS of .764.

Pham's demotion to the minors opens up a 25-man roster spot. Outfielder Jose Martinez, a popular player in Spring Training, has hit .378 with four home runs, 13 RBI's, one stolen base and an OPS of 1.246. Martinez is a career .438 batter.

Saturday morning's transaction reduced the number of Major League players in Spring Training camp to 41, including 11 non-roster invitees.

