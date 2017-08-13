Tommy Pham surprises young cancer survivor

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Jace Burzynski is fighting to regain his form on the baseball field. Now, the cancer survivor can thank a St. Louis Cardinals outfielder for giving him another dose of inspiration.

Jace, 13, was diagnosed nearly three years ago with medulloblastoma, a rare, cancerous brain tumor that is most commonly found exclusively in children. After nine months of chemo and radiation, along with a mixture of cancer-fighting drugs, the Carmi, Illinois, native is now in full remission. However, several side-effects from his battle remain, including fatigue and partial double vision in his right eye.

“You get this diagnosis and you basically have a hard time eating, walking, doing anything and it takes years to come back to even be able to throw a baseball,” said Jamie Burzynski, Jace’s father.

Jace said he currently feels about 60 percent. However, he’s already back on his middle school baseball team, contributing to the best of his ability.

“It kind of takes my mind off everything,” said the eighth grader. “It just feels good to get a good hit.”

Little did he know that his most recent trip to St. Louis Children’s Hospital would give him possibly his biggest surprise to date.

Not only was Jace greeted at the hospital by his teammates and Fredbird, he was given tickets to this past week’s Royals-Cardinals game at Busch Stadium and a personal message from Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham.

“Hey Jace, this is Tommy Pham with the St. Louis Cardinals. I heard you’re in town and I wanted to invite you to be my special guest for tonight’s game,” Pham said in a video message to Jace. “I can’t wait to meet you. And I’ll be looking forward to seeing you at batting practice. See you soon.”

Pham has overcome obstacles with his vision en route to the big leagues with a degenerative eye condition. He said when he heard about Jace he certainly wanted to meet him.

“I played this game with a legally blind eye. Some how, miraculously, you know, I fight through it,” Pham said to Jace at batting practice before a game at Busch Stadium last week.

“Believe in yourself. You know you’re gonna have to many naysayers and doubters but always believe in yourself,” he told Jace.

Jace’s father isn’t surprised that his son has touched so many people.

“Many people have told me he’s an inspiration to them, whether it be an adult or youth,” said Jamie Burzynski.

And Jace knows there are other kids with cancer still fighting for their lives. His advice is to stay strong through God.

“Just trust in God the whole time,” he said. “Because he’ll always be there for you. He’s not going away.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV