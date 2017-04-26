Tonight's Cards game postponed due to weather

Busch Stadium (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

Wednesday evening's Cardinals game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed until Thursday due to forecasted weather.

The St. Louis metro area is expected to have storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Wednesday that could become severe.

Thursday's make-up game will be part of a day/night double header. The first game will begin at 12:45 p.m. with the make-up game following at 6:15. Anyone who purchased tickets for Wednesday's game can use those tickets for entry to Thursday's evening game.

Thursday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with highs around 65.

You can always view the complete forecast at KSDK.com/weather.

