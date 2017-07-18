Wacha tosses 3-hitter, Cardinals top error-prone Mets 5-0

Jul 18, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) hugs pitcher Michael Wacha (52) after the Cardinals defeated the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) - Michael Wacha threw a three-hitter for his first career shutout, Matt Carpenter had four hits, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 5-0 Tuesday night.

Wacha (7-3) has won his last four starts. He struck out eight and walked one in his 99th career start, allowing only three runners to reach second base.

The 26-year-old right-hander, who was ineffective last season, had not won four straight starts since the 2013 playoffs when he helped lead St. Louis to the World Series.

Wacha and the Cardinals capitalized on a shoddy Mets defense that let down starter Rafael Montero (1-6) with three errors. Montero allowed four runs, two earned, in six innings. New York has lost three straight and eight of 11.

The first of Carpenter's four hits was a first-inning double into the right field corner. He advanced to third on third baseman T.J. Rivera's throwing error and scored on Jedd Gyorko's sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals took advantage of two more miscues during a three-run second inning. Wacha grounded into what could have been a double play, but shortstop Jose Reyes had trouble getting the ball to first. Carpenter doubled over left fielder Yoenis Cespedes' head to make it 2-0. St. Louis added another run when Rivera couldn't field Tommy Pham's grounder, allowing Wacha to score.

COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Mets' three errors tied a season high. Rivera's first of two errors came in the first inning when his throw pulled Lucas Duda off the bag at first, allowing Carpenter to advance to third and later score on a sacrifice fly. With runners on the corners and one out in the seventh, Duda was charged with an error after he failed to catch Yadier Molina's pop up in foul territory. Molina then singled to center to drive in a run.

POLITICALLY CORRECT

Sitting in the third row near the Mets dugout, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie caught a foul ball in the top of the third inning. The embattled politician, who posed for pictures with fans throughout the game, was booed after fans realized he was the one who'd snared the ball with his bare left hand. He gave the souvenir to a kid seated a few rows behind him.

UP NEXT

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom (10-3, 3.48) starts Wednesday night against Cardinals RHP Mike Leake (7-6, 3.14 ERA). DeGrom has won a career-best six straight starts with a 1.53 ERA dating to June 12. He's struck out 47 and walked nine during that stretch.

