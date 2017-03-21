"Waino's World" t-shirts for sale to support Waino's charity and Cardinals Care

The Waino's World shirt will raise money for Cardinals Care and Big League Impact. (Photo: Cardianls, Custom)

More than a few fans have noticed Adam Wainwright and several of his St. Louis Cardinals teammates wearing red, “Waino’s World” t-shirts around Spring Training this year. The shirts are now available for everyone in the official team store at Busch Stadium as part of an initiative to benefit Wainwright’s charity, Big League Impact, and Cardinals Care.

“We have the best fans in baseball right here in St. Louis and it fires me up to know that when I pitch they will be wearing these shirts,” said Wainwright in the press release. “Not only will they be firing me up, they will be saving and improving lives in St. Louis and around the world.”

The shirts retail for $36 and are produced by St. Louis based company 108 Stitches–will donate a portion of the proceeds to Big League Impact and Cardinals Care. The club is encouraging fans to show their appreciation for Adam by wearing the “Waino’s World” shirt at Busch Stadium on days that he pitches.

“We approached Adam with the idea to create something fun for the fans to wear on days he pitches,” said Eric Ross, Vice President of 108 Stitches. “Adam loved the idea and decided that this would be a great way to give back to the St. Louis community and raise money for Big League Impact’s global efforts.”

Founded by Wainwright and his older brother Trey in 2013, Big League Impact is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of helping to meet basic human needs in an effort to restore dignity and hope to people in local communities around the globe.

