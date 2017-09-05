Wainwright named Cards nominee for Roberto Clemente award

ST. LOUIS, MO - JULY 8: Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 8, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, Custom)

Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright has been selected as the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

The award honors players who represent baseball through "extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field," according to Major League Baseball.

The St. Louis Cardinals said Wainwright has raised about $2 million through Big League Impact, his charitable foundation that raises much of its money through a fantasy football initiative that has spread to nine other cities.

With these funds, Wainwright has been able to make an impact in areas of need that include building clean water facilities, feeding hungry kids around the world and helping girls stuck in sex trafficking rings. The foundation also teamed up with Roberto Clemente Jr. in a Food for the Hungry initiative which hoped to serve one million meals and develop sustainable food sourced in Haiti and the Dominican.

In addition to his own foundation, Wainwright has helped with St. Louis nonprofit Operation Food Search, which provides meals for the hungry.

Most recently, Wainwright has announced that he will match up to $150,000 raised for Hurricane Harvey relief through Big League Impact and said he will match Matt Carpenter's donation of $10,000 for each home run.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award,” Wainwright said in a press release. “It’s humbling to be considered for such a prestigious award.”

Waino will be recognized with an on-field presentation before the Cardinals play the Pirates, the team on which Roberto Clemente spent his entire Hall-of-Fame career.

This year's selection process will include a fan vote. You can make your voice heard on Twitter by using #VoteWainwright.

Click here to see the great work the 30 nominees have done this year.

© 2017 KSDK-TV