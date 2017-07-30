Wainwright progressing

Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. (Photo: Scott Kane, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - After his three prescribed days of rest, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was excited to get back in the swing of things with some catch this afternoon. Wainwright, who spoke before he threw, shared that if there were no setbacks he was expecting to throw a bullpen on Monday.

UPDATE: Speaking after the game, Wainwright shared that he did not play catch, but instead worked with the weighted ball. The plan is that he will play catch tomorrow and then still be set for a bullpen on Monday.

If that means he would then make the start at Milwaukee on Wednesday is not yet clear.

“We’re just keeping Luke (Weaver) kind of on point and read to go in case,” said Mike Matheny. “Just take each day to see how we can get more information, but I think today will be pretty telling.”

There is also the chance, although not as likely, that Wainwright could be pushed back a day to start on Thursday.

“I don’t you think you rule out anything,” said Matheny. “We’ll just kind of see what we have. But with this extra day already built in that probably would make that less likely, but not completely off the table.”

Wainwright was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 23rd due to mid-back stiffness.

THE DAY AFTER

–About twenty four hours removed from Yadier Molina and Mike Matheny explaining their perspective over the catcher’s Instagram post, there appears to be no lingering issue.

“Great,” smiled Matheny when asked how things were between the two. However, he was not specific when asked if the two had finally spoken on the matter.

“Conversations we have, those are things that we do inside all the time,” said Matheny. “That’s not necessarily anybody else’s business. Unfortunately, some things went public so now we just keep moving and keep playing the game. Things happen like this all the time, they just don’t normally get out. Just part of having this many people and everybody just trying to do their thing. But what we do in there usually stays in.”

