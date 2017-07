Jul 22, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick Gorski, Custom)

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed starting pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with mid-back tightness.

The move is retroactive to July 23. A press release from the team said they will announce a corresponding roster move tomorrow.

This is Wainwright's first trip to the DL since he ruptured his right Achilles in 2015.

