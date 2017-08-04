Weaver sent down, Tuivailala called up for Cards

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Cardinals have announced a roster move as the team prepares to take on the Cincinnati Reds this weekend.

Two days after his best big-league start of the season, Luke Weaver was sent down to Memphis and replaced with Sam Tuivailala.

Weaver will return to Memphis, where he has been extremely successful in 2017. He is 9-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 13 starts.

Tuivailala has been just as successful as Weaver in Memphis this season. He sports a 1.27 ERA in 21.1 innings with a 7/1 strikeout to walk ratio. He will come back to the big leagues after recording a 10-inning scoreless streak in Memphis. In 18 big-league games this season, he has a 2.14 ERA in 21 innings.

Adam Wainwright is expected to return from the DL at some point this weekend, and will likely fill Weaver's spot in the rotation. He hit the DL with a back injury on July 25, but the move was retroactive to July 23.

