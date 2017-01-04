Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets now on sale

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright signs an autograph during Day 2 of the St. Louis Cardinals Winter-Up in St. Louis on January 18, 2015. Warm-Up allows fans to get close up to their favorite players of the past, present and future. (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, UPI)

ST. LOUIS - Autograph tickets are now on sale for the 21st annual Winter Warm-Up.

Get a chance to meet your favorite Cardinals and help a good cause at the same time! Proceeds go to Cardinals Care, the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cards favorites Matt Carpenter, Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, Kolten Wong and Jedd Gyorko are scheduled to appear at the event, as well as newcomers Dexter Fowler and Brett Cecil.

Photos: 2016 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up

Some autographs are free with a Winter Warm-Up admission pass, but others cost an additional fee. Free player autograph tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are available at cardinals.com/winterwarmup.