Winter Warmup: The true launch of the Cardinals season

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny signs an autograph for a fan during Day 3 of the St. Louis Cardinals Winter-Up in St. Louis on January 19, 2015.

The Arch may still be hiding behind the clouds, but the first taste of the baseball season has arrived. Pick up the cones and get the ribbon out of the way. The 2017 St. Louis Cardinals season has officially kicked off with the Winter Warmup. Okay, now go ahead and settle down. It's only beginning.

After an ice fear induced Saturday cancelation took away the likes of Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko, Sunday kicked off the festivities at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown St. Louis. Every year, fans journey from across the country to see their favorite players, meet newcomers, and take a piece of Cardinal history home with them. Fans gather in the thousands to grab Lou Brock cards, Stan Musial bats, or even a foam finger from the 1980's. It hasn't been an easy weekend for most, with the weather getting in the way of a good time.

This is the place where it all started for me back in 2014. Walking in and seeing the likes of Derrick Goold, Joe Strauss, Bryan Burwell, and Jim Hayes sitting around waiting for the first quotes from players. The Warmup greatest virtue is the first look into a player's season; whether that gives off the mandatory answers or real insight is another story. Writers use these moments as a fallback bridge once the velocity of the regular season truly picks up.

Past Quotes and Results

Peter Bourjos predicted he would steal 40 bases three years ago, and he never got close. Brandon Moss said last year that power was his biggest asset, and it proved to be true. Alex Reyes stepped before cameras and laid his heart in the table for his mistakes made during the winter last year. Randal Grichuk predicted he could crank 30 home runs and after a rough start, nearly got there last year. Adam Wainwright talked about welcoming in the young rush of starters, and how it keeps him ready to stay on top. Kolten Wong expressed a craving for leadoff last year, which Mike Matheny rebuffed all season.

Predictions for today's session

Harrison Bader and his 2016 experience in the Arizona Fall League and what he wishes to accomplish in spring training. The Cards did little to improve the outfield depth in the offseason. Sure, they put a ring on Dexter Fowler, but they didn't address the injury insurance. It is my belief that with a strong camp, Bader can crack the 2017 roster. His playing time wouldn't be much, but who really stands in his way outside of Tommy Pham and Jose Martinez. Bader did seem overmatched at Memphis, hitting .231 in 147 at bats with an OPS of .652. However, he is the #1 outfield prospect and a player on the doorstep.

Carson Kelly is also a guy who stands on the cusp of major league assignment. In 113 at bats, before the Cards brought him up for a cup of coffee, Kelly showed a much improved bat at Memphis; he hit .292 and got on base 35 percent of the time, but it was only 30+ games. Like Bader, he can continue to grow with regular work at Memphis. Kelly is the heir to Yadier Molina; Bader will require an injury to play a significant amount of games in the next couple of years.

Stephen Piscotty. Two things. Can he duplicate what he did last year? Secondly, can he get even better? Piscotty hit a rough patch near the end of the 2016 season and it brought his numbers down. However, his ability to hit for power to all fields and his IQ at the plate could make 2017 better. The adjustment game is his battle; namely, the ability to overcome pitcher's adjustments.

Greg Garcia is going to be battling for at bats in a crowded infield. What can you ask the journeyman infielder? "Hey Greg, is your over/under goal set for 50 at bats with the crowded infield?" Garcia got a shot in 2016 to show his talents, but 2017 won't be easy.

Kolten Wong is simple. "How much do you love the disconnect between Mike Matheny and John Mozeliak's in analyzing your talent and worth to the team?" That answer should clear the room.

It's time for the show to begin, but don't expect headline juggernauts. No one is going to confuse the Warmup with breaking news. It's the first date of 2017. A chance to open the door on the yearly questions and kick off the columns with actual quotes.

Expect more from this corner of the woods. There's free coffee in the room, which provides me with enough firepower to cover this thing like the Dickens.

Now would you excuse me, Austin Gomber just walked into the room.

